Emergency services called to Woodlands Park Surgery following sudden death

01:06PM, Tuesday 05 July 2022
Emergency services were called to Woodlands Park Surgery this morning following the sudden death of a man.
Police officers and ambulance crews attended the scene in Woodlands Park Road at 8.45am.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man in his 70s has died.
His death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious, the force added.
The victim’s next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
The body of 16-year-old boy has been found in the Jubilee River following a search.
Paramedics were called to the scene of a medical emergency in Maidenhead on Monday morning (June 27).
A teenager who died after getting into difficulty in the Jubilee River has been described as a ‘gentle giant’ in a tribute from his school.