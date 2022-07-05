Emergency services called to Woodlands Park Surgery following sudden death

Emergency services were called to Woodlands Park Surgery this morning following the sudden death of a man.

Police officers and ambulance crews attended the scene in Woodlands Park Road at 8.45am.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man in his 70s has died.

His death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious, the force added.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.