    Emergency services called to Woodlands Park Surgery following sudden death

    Emergency services called to Woodlands Park Surgery following sudden death

    Emergency services were called to Woodlands Park Surgery this morning following the sudden death of a man.

    Police officers and ambulance crews attended the scene in Woodlands Park Road at 8.45am.

    Thames Valley Police has confirmed a man in his 70s has died.

    His death is being treated as unexplained and non-suspicious, the force added.

    The victim’s next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

