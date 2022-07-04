Residents urged not to 'ring back' as ambulance service remains 'extremely busy'

10:23AM, Monday 04 July 2022
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) remains ‘extremely busy’ with residents urged not to call back to request an arrival time.
A statement by SCAS on Sunday pleaded with residents not to call back for a time of arrival if they have already called for an ambulance.
“For calls that are not immediately life-threatening or very serious, we aim to reach you within 2 or 3 hours, but this can be longer when we're very busy,” a statement by SCAS added.
It comes weeks after the NHS urged residents to seek alternatives before attending A&E due to ‘unprecedented numbers’ of patients arriving at Wexham and Frimley Park hospitals.
Our 999 service remains extremely busy.— South Central Ambulance Service (@SCAS999) July 3, 2022
If you have called for an ambulance, please don't ring back for a time of arrival.
For calls that are not immediately life-threatening or very serious, we aim to reach you within 2 or 3 hours but this can be longer when we're very busy. pic.twitter.com/niPJzJfXGL
