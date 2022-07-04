Residents urged not to 'ring back' as ambulance service remains 'extremely busy'

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) remains ‘extremely busy’ with residents urged not to call back to request an arrival time.

A statement by SCAS on Sunday pleaded with residents not to call back for a time of arrival if they have already called for an ambulance.

“For calls that are not immediately life-threatening or very serious, we aim to reach you within 2 or 3 hours, but this can be longer when we're very busy,” a statement by SCAS added.

It comes weeks after the NHS urged residents to seek alternatives before attending A&E due to ‘unprecedented numbers’ of patients arriving at Wexham and Frimley Park hospitals.