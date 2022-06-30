Public notices: Zebra crossing planned in Vicus Way

This week’s public notices feature news of a new zebra crossing and an A308 road closure.

Traffic

A new zebra crossing is set to be built in Vicus Way.

The Royal Borough is looking to introduce the crossing 18 metres from the junction with Stafferton Way.

It will be located near the new Vicus Way car park which is still undergoing construction.

The controversial £11.68million project will provide 200 long-stay spaces for office workers near the town centre, freeing up short-stay spaces for shoppers and visitors.

Plans for the multi-storey car park were rejected three times and nearby residents rallied against the proposals due to the potential impact on their quality of life.

Opposition councillor Geoff Hill (tBF, Oldfield) also questioned the need for a car park for office workers following the change to working patterns in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vicus Way also leads to the Braywick Recycling and Refuse Centre and is used by hundreds of drivers each week.

Anyone wishing to object to the new zebra crossing on Vicus Way should email rbwm.traffic@projectcentre.co.uk by Friday, July 22.

A section of the A308 Craufurd Rise will be closed northbound for several hours tomorrow (Friday).

The road will be shut in a northerly direction from its junction with the A308 Marlow Road to its junction with Norfolk Road

The closure will be in place from 9am until 3pm while permanent reinstatement works are carried out on the road.

Diversion routes will available via the A308 Marlow Road, A4 Castle Hill, A4 Bath Road, A404, A308 Furze Platt Road and the A308 Gringer Hill..

Planning

A planning application has been submitted for a new shop front and signage at the former Santander bank in Windsor.

The Peascod Street branch shut last year as part of a raft of closures nationwide.

Manali Limited has now lodged an application with Windsor and Maidenhead council to display advertising at the unit in 97 Peascod Street. Plans include a new shopfront, illuminated advertising and a non-illuminated projecting sign.

Click here to view this week's public notices.