Alexander Devine unveils 'uplifting' virtual tour of hospice

The inside of a Maidenhead children’s hospice has been brought to light via a virtual tour of the building filmed by two young people supported by the charity.

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, in Snowball Hill, marked national Children’s Hospice Week with the video, which was created by 19-year-old Aaron Sennick and 14-year-old Habibah Tariq.

The pair – who both live with forms of muscular dystrophy – provide an insight into life at the Maidenhead hospice, which supports more than 150 children and their families with life-limiting and threatening conditions, and the ‘magical’ support they receive there.

Aaron, who lives in Slough, explained how Alexander Devine allowed him the opportunity to undertake filming independently.

“Alexander Devine has supported me and my family since I was 12 years old and I wanted to do something to give back to the charity for all the amazing care they have given me as well as my mother over the years,” he said.

“We wated to show supporters as well as families that may have need of the hospice, just what it is really like at a children’s hospice. Many people think of a hospice as a sad and depressing place, but as you can see it is quite the opposite.

“I am so thrilled with how the video came out and I hope it demonstrates how uplifting and fun it really is at Alexander Devine.”

Habibah, from Maidenhead, also shared how much fun she had whilst filming the video.

“My visits to the hospice are always magical and filled with fun. I always look forward to my visits and check the calendar for an empty spots so I can get extra cheeky visits,” she explained.

“The hospice has really supported me with my baking and bow I am ready to participate in the junior bake-off. Having the Alexander team support me is the best thing that I have experienced and no words can express the place the team have in my heart.”

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-Founder of Alexander Devine, last week reflected on her 15 years since the charity was formed as it marks its birthday in 2022.

“This is such a special video that truly gives an insight into our world and the reality of what our children’s hospice service is all about,” she said.

“We absolutely love it and are so grateful to Habibah and Aaron for taking the time to create this virtual tour. We know it is already making an impact from all the wonderful messages from families and supporters.”

To watch the hospice tour video, visit www.alexanderdevine.org