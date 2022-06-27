Desborough College to appoint new head teacher as it joins trust

Desborough College has announced it is joining a new educational trust and will be appointing a new head teacher from September.

The all-boys school, in Shoppenhangers Road, will become part of the Pioneer Educational Trust in the autumn, which it says will help 'bring the school's facilities into the 21st century'.

Legal work has now started for the college to formally join the academy trust, which also runs schools in Slough and Windsor.

It has been working with the Department for Education to secure funding to improve the facilities at Desborough College, with more than £4.5million made available to advance the school’s facilities.

The Maidenhead school also announced that head teacher Maggie Callaghan would be leaving, having taken over in September 2019.

She will be replaced by Andy Murdoch, who works as a senior leader at Upton Court Grammar School in Slough.

Desborough College’s chair of trustees, Derek Wilson, said: “We are extremely delighted to be joining Pioneer Educational Trust as part of their family of schools to achieve greater aspirations within the local community.

"We take a great deal of pride in developing our boys as future leaders. Ms Callaghan is going to be leaving the school during the summer term to take on a new role within another multi-academy trust and the trustees would like to express their thanks for her commitment and hard work over the last three years.

"Last week, following a robust recruitment process, interviews were conducted between Desborough College and the Pioneer Educational Trust who appointed a new head teacher, Andy Murdoch.

"Mr Murdoch is currently a senior leader at Upton Court Grammar School in Slough and attended Durham University and we look forward to him joining us to take the school forward to the next chapter in the school's history.”