SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • One hospitalised after air ambulance called to Maidenhead park

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    One hospitalised after air ambulance called to Maidenhead park

    Stock image

    Paramedics attended the scene of a medical emergency in Maidenhead on Monday morning (June 27).

    A spokeswoman for the South Central Ambulance Service confirmed that an ambulance crew and Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to an incident near to Desborough Park.

    One person was taken to Wexham Park Hospital via ambulance.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved