One hospitalised after air ambulance called to Maidenhead park

04:03PM, Monday 27 June 2022
Stock image
Paramedics attended the scene of a medical emergency in Maidenhead on Monday morning (June 27).
A spokeswoman for the South Central Ambulance Service confirmed that an ambulance crew and Thames Valley Air Ambulance were called to an incident near to Desborough Park.
One person was taken to Wexham Park Hospital via ambulance.
