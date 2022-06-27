Timbertown 'regretfully' cancelled again, say organisers

The organising committee in charge of one of Maidenhead's most popular summer events for children have 'regretfully' confirmed it's cancellation for 2022.

Timbertown, held on August Bank Holiday, sees children building timber huts and playing outdoor games at Town Moor, before burning the huts on a large bonfire to mark the end of the day.

The event was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Organisers have now confirmed that Timbertown will not be proceeding this year either due to the site not being available because of footbridge works taking place.

They added that plans are already in motion for next year's showcase, which will take on a board game theme for 2023.

"The Timbertown committee regretfully confirms that the popular local holiday play scheme giving children aged 6-11 the chance to build and decorate huts using real timber, tools and paint will not be able to proceed over the August Bank Holiday this year," the committee said.

"When we started organising Timbertown 2022, we received many offers of support from local people, giving us the confidence to move forward after the impact of the pandemic.

"However, having applied to book the Town Moor, the Royal Borough advised that the replacement of the footbridge to Kennet Road meant that the site would not be available this year.

"After spending considerable time and effort reviewing alternative sites, we have not been able to resolve all logistical issues to ensure that the event could successfully take place.

"The committee have therefore had to make the difficult decision not to proceed this year.

"The response from the community to our requests for support has been extremely positive, and Timbertown is clearly a much-loved event.

"This gives us confidence to persevere to hold Timbertown next year; we have therefore already started preparations. We will finally be proceeding with our Board Game theme which was planned before the pandemic.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that the cancellation causes to those who had offered to support us or wanted to attend, and we would be delighted if you could join us for more building fun at Timbertown 2023."