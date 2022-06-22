Crime round-up: Suspected debris from cannabis factory found in Holyport

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Thursday, June 16, 7.45pm, Stafferton Way. Report of a man walking along the road, trying car door handles. Ref. No: 43220264109

Wednesday, June 15, 11pm – Thursday, June 16, 7am, Summerleaze Road. Power tools stolen from the garden overnight while landscaping is being carried out. Ref. No: 43220263640

Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Saturday, June 18, 1pm, Hungerford Lane, Shurlock Row. Report of an alarm sounding and two men jumping over a fence in front of a witness, who heard the alarm. They jumped left across the fields on a black and white moped towards Hurst and Twyford via the Straight Mile.

One was seen carrying a bag, believed to contain stolen laptops and electrical items. A house had been broken into via a forced rear patio door. Jewellery and bank cards stolen. There has been extensive use of the cards. The moped was caught on various CCTV systems, but it was displaying index plates from a Dacia Sandero stolen in March 2022. Ref. No: 43220267035

Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt:

Saturday, June 18, 2.45pm, Avondale. Car entered by unknown means. Suitcase, containing, wallet, bank cards, laptop, clothes and mobile phone stolen. Ref. No: 43220267132

Oldfield, Bray and Holyport:

Wednesday, June 15, 6.35pm, golf club, Braywick Park entrance. Locked up bike stolen. A black specialized Rock Hopper mountain bike. Ref. No: 43220263498

Sunday, June 19, 3.15pm-5pm, field in Monkey Island Lane. Front and rear windscreens and driver’s window smashed with a large rock. Ref. No: 43220268735

Monday, June 20, 9.30am, A330/Bartletts Lane, Holyport. Fly-tipping of what appears to be the debris from a cannabis factory. Ref. No: 43220269550

No crime to report in Riverside and Belmont, Boyn Hill, Cox Green & Woodlands Park.