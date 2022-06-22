SITE INDEX

    • Delays expected on buses through Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead due to train strikes

    Adrian Williams

    Yet more disruptions to public transport are expected tomorrow (Thursday, June 23) due to train strikes - even on non-strike days and on the buses.

    The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) went on strike yesterday (Tuesday) with more set for today Thursday and Saturday.

    Great Western Railway is operating a limited service between London Paddington and Maidenhead between 7.30am and 6.30pm on all planned strike dates.

    The Elizabeth line is also affected – customers travelling between Paddington to Reading are advised to complete their journey by 4pm.

    The Paddington to Reading and Heathrow branch will run a reduced service from 7.40am. On non-strike days, Elizabeth line services will start later than usual.

    On strike days, South Western Railway is operating on a ‘severely reduced’ timetable. The company has more than 2,100 RMT members who are eligible to strike.

    Four trains are in operation per hour in each direction between London Waterloo and Windsor via Hounslow between 7.15am and 6.30pm.

    Many routes are closed and train services that are running finish early, by 6.30pm.

    South Western Railway is also operating a Sunday level of service today (Wednesday). The same is expected on Friday. The network will not be operational before 7.30am.

    All train lines urge customers only to travel by rail if absolutely necessary during the strike period.

    Bus services have also faced disruption during the strike action. Delays are expected due to extra traffic on the roads and an increase in passenger numbers.

    This week, live updates from Reading Buses and Thames Valley Buses showed a number of delays due to heavy traffic, echoing AA warnings of increased congestion this week.

    Reading Buses has issued a warning that there is 'likely to be significant disruption' to its service.

    On Tuesday, some buses through Windsor and Slough were delayed by 20-25 minutes.

