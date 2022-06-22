Play fire house and police demos excite children on Father's Day

The town’s fire station held a big open day in support of two charities – including the Brett Foundation – on Father's Day.

Maidenhead Fire Station’s open day ran from 10am-4pm. It was the first one since the pandemic.

The day saw 500 people come for a ‘grand day out’ that included live demonstrations and Q&As with the station’s staff and its emergency service partners.

Guests were able to go behind the scenes and get an up-close experience with the equipment, including the service’s new aerial ladder platform (ALP) which assists in rescues from tall buildings.

Visitors also enjoyed demos from Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and a boat from Caversham Road Fire Station, used for water rescues.

There was face-painting, a raffle supported by local businesses and a play fire house and hose for children to have a go at being firefighters.

“It was very well attended - some people were there all day,” said the fire station’s Robin Jordan. “Everyone pulled together and worked their socks off, and it was a great success.”

Around £1,500 was raised overall. All funds will be split between The Fire Fighters Charity and The Brett Foundation, which supports those in need in Maidenhead.