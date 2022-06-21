New bakery throws open doors in Maidenhead town centre

A new bakery in Maidenhead town centre said it has had a 'very positive response' since it threw open its doors to customers at the weekend.

Wenzel’s - a chain originating from London - has set up shop on the corner of High Street and Market Street and opened to hungry traders on Sunday.

The bakery offers sweet treats as well as savoury options, including premium cupcakes and sandwich platters, alongside vegetarian and vegan choices.

Area manager for the Maidenhead branch, Curtis Williams, told the Advertiser that the first few days of trade had been busy, despite the national decrease in lunchtime trade due to the rise in home working.

"It's been a very positive response from all the customers," he said. "It is great to see a bakery of this type in the town.

"We're producing fresh, artisan bread daily. We retain the elements of the traditional bakers but with a modern twist.

"We traded safely right the way through the pandemic and even opened some shops, and also had a massive growth in online sales through Deliveroo and Just Eat, so if people don't want to come to the store they can get it all on there."

The opening of Wenzel’s will rival popular bakery chain Greggs, which has a unit opposite in High Street, while another food establishment - Grilled Grub - opened further down the road last month.

Curtis said the Wenzel's brand has continued to expand outside of the capital and is branching into the home counties.

"We've got a team which looks at different sites and we got a feeling that it [Maidenhead] is right for Wenzel's," he added.

The area manager said that the bakery has a range of offers on the go to tempt Maidenhead shoppers into the new store, with all loaves of bread priced at 99p.

The bakery is now planning to open a new branch in nearby Windsor, although specific details about its location have not yet been confirmed.

For more information, visit www.wenzels.co.uk