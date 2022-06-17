SITE INDEX

    Maidenhead Fire Station to hold open day in support of Brett Foundation

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Maidenhead Fire Station to hold Bank Holiday open day

    There will be an open day at Maidenhead Fire Station's on Sunday, June 19 from 10-4pm.

    The day will include live demonstrations from crews and our emergency service partners.

    Guests will be able to go behind the scenes at the station and get an up-close experience with fire engines and the service’s new aerial ladder platform (ALP).

    An ALP is designed to disperse water onto buildings from above. This is normally for use at incidents where it may be inaccessible to do so from the ground.

    These vehicles are also used to assist in rescues from tall structures, provide observation platforms and provide a stretcher if needed.

    At the open day, visitors will be able to learn more about what it’s like to be an on-call firefighter in Berkshire.

    The service also be holding a raffle supported by local businesses, offering food and refreshments, and setting up a play firehouse for children to have a go at being firefighters.

    All money raised will be split between The Fire Fighters Charity and The Brett Foundation, which supports those in need in Maidenhead.

