Craft beer venue announces Maidenhead opening date

An award-winning micro pub featuring a range of craft beers will be opening in Maidenhead town centre later this month.

A Hoppy Place, named pub of the year by the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of the Campaign for Real Ale in 2022, is opening within Countryside’s Watermark development at 5pm on Friday, June 24.

The venue will be on the ground floor of Trinity Place, in Park Street, with craft beer lovers able to choose from hundreds of different drops as well as a selection of wine, cider and soft drinks.

Co-founders Dave and Naomi Hayward opened their first branch in St Leonards Road, Windsor, in August 2019.

Dave, who lives near Castle Hill, told the Advertiser in January that he wanted to create 'a little community in Maidenhead' with the new pub.

A total of 60 inside seats and 30 outside will be available for punters inside the new venue, with the launch featuring three collaboration beers brewed by nearby breweries.

"We'll be good to go with 150+ cans and bottles plus 14 keg lines, 4 cask lines," A Hoppy Place said on Facebook this week.

"Plus 60 seats inside, 30 outside, and plenty of standing room to really get to know your new beer emporium.

"No table bookings. Just turn up and enjoy the party."

A Hoppy Place will join e-sports and wine bar Masters, which is also set to open at the Countryside development on July 1.

A public plaza at the scheme was unveiled by Maidenhead MP Theresa May last month and also features the town's first 24-hour gym on the banks of the waterways.