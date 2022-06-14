Metal parrots, vacuum cleaners and a 1920s perfume bottle – inside Maidenhead’s Repair Café

Maidenhead’s Repair Café – a place where visitors can get their bits and bobs repairs for free – started running out of Maidenhead Library last year.

Open once a month, the Café helps the Borough’s most conscientious inhabitants get more green-savvy and handy at repairing and reusing items.

Its 10 volunteers busy themselves with repairing everything from old toys, clothes and more than a few vacuum cleaners.

Some of the most unusual items they’ve fixed have been a 1920s perfume bottle and a decorative metal parrot.

The Repair Café has been popular with parents wanting to show their children the old ways of make-do-and-mend.

One year on, the group’s volunteers are chomping at the bit to expand and offer more help – and also get started on some workshops to teach people how to get fixing at home.

The ‘Tiser talked to Gabi Costa, who set up the Repair Café in May last year.

How is the Repair Café being received in the community?

Gabi: The events are growing. The first two months of this year have been quite busy. We usually get more than 10 people visiting at least.

We’ve got some local people who come more than once – it’s good to see the community getting to know each other, getting young people to participate in repairs and seeing them get into it.

Kids come in with their scooters, toys and jumpers – their parents encourage them to see how it’s done and try and repair things at home.

People are really concerned about things going to waste and not throwing things away.

What have been some of the highlights of the past year?

Gabi: We’ve been running some special events – in October we took part in International Repair Day as part of COPtober. There was also The Big Fix in May – a whole movement to get people to repair things.

Our volunteers offered a hands-on workshop to local teen art students from Artspiration, which promotes making art with materials that are broken or not in use. Children can make things like doorstoppers using things like spare wood.

What’s next for Repair Café moving forward?

Gabi: We’d like to have a dedicated space for kids to take things apart and to run more workshops to teach people how to sew and fix things – and learn about what’s going wrong with things like their vacuum cleaners. We always have vacuum cleaners to fix.

We’re exploring the potential to move to a bigger location, somewhere more permanent, and have the Repair Café more often, weekly or biweekly.

The Café is also interested in getting more volunteers, which will allow us to hold it more often.

We’re also exploring maybe having a Library of Things, where people can donate stuff that’s not needed for others to borrow.

Working with Artspiration, Kirsty Brooks, an artist and volunteer at Repair Café led an assemblage project for Artspiration students.

They helped children use various tools, attach different materials and were so involved with the students.

"It was a fantastic experience working and expressing themselves in a creative form with a range of materials otherwise destined for landfill," said Shalini Nayak, director of Artspiration School of Drawing and Painting.

"This age group soaks up new experiences and we also get to share and gain from their ideas. We really hope we will get to work on another project with Repair Cafe again soon and also look forward to working with other passionate local community groups."

Maidenhead Repair Café operates out of Maidenhead Library on the second Saturday of the month, from 10am until 3pm. People book in advance, or they can just walk in.

Those interested in volunteering should contact the Repair Café at repair.maidenhead@gmail.com