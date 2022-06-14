Spencer's Farm: Outline plans for 330 homes and new school submitted

Outline plans have been submitted to build up to 330 homes and a new primary school at Spencer’s Farm in North Maidenhead.

The greenbelt site has been targeted for housing since 2017 but has faced opposition from parts of the community due its close proximity to land which is vulnerable to flooding.

The latest application, submitted by planning consultancy Stantec, is seeking permission to redevelop the land and approval on how vehicles will access the site.

If approved, further plans will then be submitted on the scale of housing on the site.

What are the plans for Spencer’s Farm?

The developer, IM Land, is looking to build up to 330 homes on the site, 40 per cent of which will be classed as ‘affordable’.

A mixture of terraced, semi-detached and detached homes are planned in the centre of the site.

Three-storey apartment buildings could be built near the entrance to the site which will be accessed via the B4447 Cookham Road.

A primary school including three classes per year group is planned on the south of the site.

Why has the proposed development faced opposition?

The proposed redevelopment of Spencer’s Farm has faced opposition because the eastern part of the site is designated as being in Flood Zone 3 which makes it vulnerable to flooding.

Last year a public consultation took place to give residents a chance to hear what plans are being put in place to combat the risk of flooding.

Liberal Democrat councillor Josh Reynolds said it was a ‘terrifying prospect’ that hundreds of homes and a new school could be built in an area which is vulnerable to heavy rainfall.

What plans are in place to mitigate the risk of flooding?

Planning consultancy, Santec, said the area of the site where houses will be built is within Flood Zone 1 and is considered to be ‘low risk’ from groundwater and sewer flooding.

A drainage strategy has been created which will see a number of basins built on the eastern part of the site to collect excess rain and storm water and protect the area from flooding.

What is the developer’s ambition for the site?

Planning consultancy Santec said in its design and access statement: “Spencer’s Farm is a northern extension to Maidenhead.

“Our vision is to provide quality homes within a vibrant community with an emphasis on creating a healthy place for people and nature.

“Tree lined streets, pollen rich gardens, open spaces, the riverside meadow and the woodland copse will support biodiversity.

“Pedestrian friendly streets will make this a safe place for residents to travel to the school.”