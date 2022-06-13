Police operation targets Maidenhead drivers not wearing seatbelts

Police officers teamed up with the council this week to clamp down on Maidenhead drivers not wearing their seatbelts as part of a national campaign.

Thames Valley Police worked alongside colleagues from Hampshire Constabulary today (Monday) morning to ensure motorists were complying with car seat laws.

As well as stopping people who were not wearing a seatbelt, officers also pulled over drivers who had incorrectly fitted child seats and those poorly restrained.

The operation – which took place at St Joseph’s Church in Cookham Road – formed part of the National Police Chief Council’s seatbelt campaign, which is running throughout June.

Those stopped were given education by officers, and in some cases fines were issued for more severe offences.

Thames Valley Police was joined by the Royal Borough council’s highways department, as well as lead member for transport, Councillor Phil Haseler (Con, Cox Green), for the day of action.

Police Sergeant Dave Hazlett (pictured), one of the officers stopping drivers today, said: “Seatbelt wearing is not an option, it is a legal requirement when you are in a vehicle.

“There are only a certain number of defences for you not wearing a seatbelt – one is medical exemption; when you’re reversing, and one is where you’re doing deliveries of less than 50 metres.

“People say ‘I forgot to put it on’, but you don’t forget to close your door, or turn your engine on, so you shouldn’t forget your seatbelt.”

Once they were finished in Maidenhead, teams moved on to Dedworth to educate drivers there about vehicle seat safety.

Sergeant Hazlett added: “Unfortunately it has been busier than we would like, of course. We’ve had quite a few vehicles stopped this morning, particularly around children not being restrained in vehicles or having the correct seats.

“They are the most precious element of cargo in your vehicle, so they should be restrained properly – and as the child grows the seat needs to grow with them.”

Police said that the impact of not wearing a seatbelt has a knock-on effect in the event of a collision, and called on drivers to belt up and save lives.

“If you were involved in a collision and were not wearing a seatbelt, the impact that places upon the NHS and the fire service,” Sergeant Hazlett said.

“The message to drivers is quite clear – when you’re in your vehicle, wear your seatbelt. That one simple act can make all the difference.”

Imogen Leonard, road safety officer for the Royal Borough, added: “In an hour and a half that we were operational, we’ve had at least five seats that hadn’t actually been attached to the car, so they’re just loose.

“Then we’ve had a child sitting on some cushions rather than an actual car seat, so we’ve had an array of different issues. And what we want to do is educate the parents and the children.

“It just helps us promote the messages but also remind residents that we’re here to keep them safe.”