    • Public notices: 20mph speed limit to remain on town centre roads

    MAIDENHEAD 132857-13

    The council has also issued an order for 20mph speed limits in a number of roads – mostly in the town centre.

    The 20mph speed limit was previously introduced in town centre roads in 2020 as part of measures to promote active travel – with the road traffic order lasting up to 18 months.

    The Royal Borough has also announced the extent of the 40mph speed limit in Braywick Road is set to be amended.

    A 40mph speed limit will be in place from 230 metres south of the Stafferton Way roundabout southwards to the junction with Hibbert Road.

    The renewed 20mph order is for the following roads:

    • Albert Street
    • Belmont Park from its junction with Courthouse Road – eastwards direction for 20 metres
    • Bridge Avenue
    • Bridge Street
    • Broadway
    • Brock Lane
    • Courthouse Road – from 55 metres south of Belmont Park Road to a point 172 metres north of Linden Avenue
    • Crown Lane
    • Fotherby Court
    • Grove Road
    • High Street
    • High Town Road – from its junction with King Street westwards for distance of 30 metres
    • Kidwells Park Drive
    • King Street
    • Linden Avenue from its junction with Courthouse Road eastwards for a distance of 62 metres
    • Market Street from a point 15 metres south of its junction with Bad Godesberg Way to its junction with West Street
    • Nicholsons Lane
    • Oaken Grove from its junction with Courthouse Road westwards for a distance of 280 metres
    • Old Post Office Lane
    • Park Street
    • Providence Place
    • Queens Lane
    • Queen Street
    • St Ives Road
    • West Street
    • York Road

    Maidenhead

