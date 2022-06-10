Public notices: 20mph speed limit to remain on town centre roads

11:56AM, Friday 10 June 2022
The council has also issued an order for 20mph speed limits in a number of roads – mostly in the town centre.
The 20mph speed limit was previously introduced in town centre roads in 2020 as part of measures to promote active travel – with the road traffic order lasting up to 18 months.
The Royal Borough has also announced the extent of the 40mph speed limit in Braywick Road is set to be amended.
A 40mph speed limit will be in place from 230 metres south of the Stafferton Way roundabout southwards to the junction with Hibbert Road.
The renewed 20mph order is for the following roads:
Click here to see the latest public notices in this week's Maidenhead Advertiser.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
More than 50 street parties are set to take place this weekend across the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and the surrounding areas.
A list of the events taking place in Maidenhead over the Jubilee weekend can be found here.
Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.