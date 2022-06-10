Public notices: 20mph speed limit to remain on town centre roads

The council has also issued an order for 20mph speed limits in a number of roads – mostly in the town centre.

The 20mph speed limit was previously introduced in town centre roads in 2020 as part of measures to promote active travel – with the road traffic order lasting up to 18 months.

The Royal Borough has also announced the extent of the 40mph speed limit in Braywick Road is set to be amended.

A 40mph speed limit will be in place from 230 metres south of the Stafferton Way roundabout southwards to the junction with Hibbert Road.

The renewed 20mph order is for the following roads:

Albert Street

Belmont Park from its junction with Courthouse Road – eastwards direction for 20 metres

Bridge Avenue

Bridge Street

Broadway

Brock Lane

Courthouse Road – from 55 metres south of Belmont Park Road to a point 172 metres north of Linden Avenue

Crown Lane

Fotherby Court

Grove Road

High Street

High Town Road – from its junction with King Street westwards for distance of 30 metres

Kidwells Park Drive

King Street

Linden Avenue from its junction with Courthouse Road eastwards for a distance of 62 metres

Market Street from a point 15 metres south of its junction with Bad Godesberg Way to its junction with West Street

Nicholsons Lane

Oaken Grove from its junction with Courthouse Road westwards for a distance of 280 metres

Old Post Office Lane

Park Street

Providence Place

Queens Lane

Queen Street

St Ives Road

West Street

York Road

