Maidenhead school visited by life-sized whale for World Ocean Day

A Maidenhead primary school celebrated World Ocean Day on Wednesday with a visit from a life-sized whale and a marine biologist.

Pupils at Oldfield Primary School, in Bray Road, arrived at school dressed in blue and got involved in a number of hands-on activities about the ocean.

An assembly with marine biologist Russell Arnott kicked the day off, while youngsters were also greeted by a towering life-sized orca in the school hall.

Meanwhile, the Once Upon a Time story bus pitched up outside the school where children listened to ocean-themed stories and held discussions about pollution.

Over the half term break last week, pupils also got the opportunity to create their own recycled artwork, which is now on display outside the library.

The celebration was wrapped up by a surprise video from Deadly 60 presenter Steve Backshall, who sent in a video after a child in Year 3 invited him along to the school.

"The children enjoyed the day and it has generated lots of wonderful ideas, discussions and dialogue about the ocean and how to protect our environment," said assistant headteacher Amelia Goodson-Smith.

"We are very grateful to our Parents and Carers Association who generously funded the event."