World Cafes planned for multiple Maidenhead locations

The Royal Borough's first World Café-style event will be running in Clewer on June 15 – with more to follow in Maidenhead.

World Cafés enable ‘inclusive, open, and intimate conversation’ to understand the views and knowledge in a diverse group of people.

They are an opportunity to share views and concerns and come up with community-based solutions.

All ages are welcome to come to the free, informal get-together to discuss their views on community matters and come up with practical solutions.

It is also an opportunity to find out more information about local services, organisations and businesses, and to ask questions about these.

World Cafe events are planned at Cookham Library, Furze Platt Memorial Hall, Bray Village Hall, Riverside Children's Centre, Maidenhead Library and Norden Farm/Larchfield Community Centre/Boyn Grove Resource Centre – with dates to be confirmed.

To see the list of upcoming World Cafe events across the Borough and links to the Eventbrite pages, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrrrc33b

For more information about these events, email Sumayyah.Zeib@RBWM.gov.uk

Leader of the council Andrew Johnson, said:

“The best ideas and solutions often develop through informal discussions rather than more formal processes.

“This new approach is a great opportunity to make real and lasting changes where you live.”