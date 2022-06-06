Plans submitted to 'renovate and extend' Maidenhead pub

Plans have been put forward for a new car park and two flats next to a Maidenhead riverside pub.

Applicant Hatpin Ltd has applied to the Royal Borough for permission to construct the new development at 20 Ray Street, near to The Ark public house, which is owned by Hatpin.

The proposals involve the demolition of two outbuildings to make way for the new car park - which will be for pub staff - with vehicular access off Ray Park Lane.

A three-storey building would be built on land next to The Ark, containing two flats and another car park on the ground floor with bin and cycle storage facilities.

Also included in the plans is an access ramp for beer keg storage in an existing basement, as well as a series of extensions and an east facing beer garden.

A covering letter said that it was The Ark's intention to 'renovate and extend' the pub, which is seen as 'an important community asset for the surrounding area'.

"To financially support these works, it is intended to provide two new flats on the adjacent land currently used for staff car parking," the letter adds.

"The site layout has been optimised to maintain and increase the amount of staff car parking and to provide a car parking space for each of the new flats and the public house flats created by the extension."

The letter adds that the application is supported by a flood risk assessment.

The existing number of car parking spaces at the development site is three, with developers wanting to increase this to 11, with seven cycle parking spots.

To view the application, which is awaiting a decision, search for reference 22/01432 on the council's planning portal.