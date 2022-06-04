Thunderstorms warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Sunday

11:36AM, Saturday 04 June 2022
Thunderstorms could hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead on Sunday, the Met Office has warned.
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the South East of England from midnight this evening until 6pm tomorrow.
The Met Office said thunderstorms and downpours are expected in the early hours of Sunday and some areas could see between 15-20mm of rain in an hour.
Drier conditions are then expected to develop but some parts of southern England could still see further showers and thunderstorms.
Yellow warning of thunderstorm affecting London & South East England https://t.co/gbs2QibUvx pic.twitter.com/lfG2u6USlR— Met Office - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) June 4, 2022
