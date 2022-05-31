Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum to hold meeting over potential Neighbourhood Plan

Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum (MNF) plans to hold a meeting after ‘constructive discussions’ with the Royal Borough over a Neighbourhood Plan for the town.

The meeting, which will be held at Desborough Bowling Club at 7pm on Tuesday (June 7), will allow members to find out more information about Neighbourhood Plans and their role in the future development of Maidenhead.

A Neighbourhood Plan is designed to set out planning policy in further details and on a more local level than the Borough Local Plan, although it cannot directly challenge the BLP. It would cover seven unparished wards in the town.

Andrew Ingram, co-chair of the Forum, said: “We are now having constructive discussions with RBWM about a Neighbourhood Plan for Maidenhead, so this is a chance for people who care about the town to come and find out more about what Neighbourhood Plans are, and what they can and can’t do.”

Attendees will also hear from members of the Neighbourhood Plan group in Windsor.

The meeting is for MNF members, but if non-members would like to attend, they are asked to email chair@mnf.org.uk