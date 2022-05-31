SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum to hold meeting over potential Neighbourhood Plan

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum to hold meeting over potential Neighbourhood Plan

    Maidenhead Neighbourhood Forum (MNF) plans to hold a meeting after ‘constructive discussions’ with the Royal Borough over a Neighbourhood Plan for the town.

    The meeting, which will be held at Desborough Bowling Club at 7pm on Tuesday (June 7), will allow members to find out more information about Neighbourhood Plans and their role in the future development of Maidenhead.

    A Neighbourhood Plan is designed to set out planning policy in further details and on a more local level than the Borough Local Plan, although it cannot directly challenge the BLP. It would cover seven unparished wards in the town.

    Andrew Ingram, co-chair of the Forum, said: “We are now having constructive discussions with RBWM about a Neighbourhood Plan for Maidenhead, so this is a chance for people who care about the town to come and find out more about what Neighbourhood Plans are, and what they can and can’t do.”

    Attendees will also hear from members of the Neighbourhood Plan group in Windsor.

    The meeting is for MNF members, but if non-members would like to attend, they are asked to email chair@mnf.org.uk

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved