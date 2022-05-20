Public notices: Closure planned in Harvest Hill Road

A section of Harvest Hill Road is set to close next month so roadworks can be carried out.

The road will be shut for 25 metres west from the northern boundary of a property known as Brae Top.

Drivers will be unable to use this stretch of road from 9.30am until 3pm from Wednesday, June 8 until Friday, June 10.

The alternative route for vehicles is via the A308 Braywick Road and Shoppenhangers Road.

Volker Highways will be completing carriageway repairs while the closures are in place.

Sewer cleaning works are planned for a section of Portlock Road next month.

The road in Boyn Hill will be shut between property number 17 and property number 53 from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 7.

Diversion routes will be available via Portlock Road, St Marks Road, Courthouse Road and Penyston Road.

A section of Holyport Street will be shut on Tuesday, June 7 so pole replacement works can be carried out.

Cars will be unable to travel from the southern boundary of a property known as Hamble Cottage to a property known as 2 Warren View.

The closure will be in place from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

No diversion route will be available.

Road closures will be in place in Cookham this weekend for the return of the annual Let’s Rock the Moor festival.

The following closures will be in place between 9pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, May 21.

Vehicles will be stopped from travelling along The Pound from its junction with Maidenhead Road eastward to its junction with School Lane

Vehicles will be stopped from turning left onto The Pound from the National Trust track on the northern side of the public highway

Vehicles will be stopped from turning right onto The Pound from the National Trust track on the northern side of the public highway.

Alternative routes will be made available for drivers via Maidenhead Road, Cannondown Road, Switchback Road North, Gardner Road, Cookham Road, St Cloud Way, Bridge Road, Ray Mead Road, Lower Cookham Road, Sutton Road and High Street, Cookham.

