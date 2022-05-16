SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • SMART MOTORWAYS: M4 weekend closure between Slough and Maidenhead

    MAIDENHEAD 134199-6

    M4 Motorway, Junction 8/9 Maidenhead and motorway traffic

    Weekend closures are planned on the M4 between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway works.

    The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) all weekend.

    The closure is in place from 10pm on Friday, May 20 to 6am on Monday, May 23.

    National Highways said diversion routes will be available via local authority road networks.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved