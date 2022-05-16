SMART MOTORWAYS: M4 weekend closure between Slough and Maidenhead

05:33PM, Monday 16 May 2022
M4 Motorway, Junction 8/9 Maidenhead and motorway traffic
Weekend closures are planned on the M4 between Slough and Maidenhead for smart motorway works.
The motorway will be shut in both directions between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) all weekend.
The closure is in place from 10pm on Friday, May 20 to 6am on Monday, May 23.
National Highways said diversion routes will be available via local authority road networks.
