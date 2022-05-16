Firefighters attend first floor blaze in Maidenhead home

Firefighters from across East Berkshire were called to a blaze on the first floor of a property in Belmont Crescent on Sunday evening.

Crews from Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead were called to the semi-detached house at 5.57pm where they found the first floor in flames.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and hydrant to extinguish the fire, before using a large fan to clear the remaining smoke, remaining on the scene for around 90 minutes.

One person was taken into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

SCAS has been contacted for further comment.