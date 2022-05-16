Maidenhead school beats the drum to African rhythms

Students at a Maidenhead school learned how to beat the drum to real African rhythms as a Norden Farm workshop was held there last week.

The activity formed part of Manor Green School’s activity week, which has also seen youngsters take part in dance and drama workshops courtesy of the Altwood Road arts venue.

On Wednesday last week students enjoyed Djembe drumming led by Readipop, a music and arts charity based in nearby Reading.

Above: Manor Green School student Joe Melia, 14, and teacher Ollie Jones

The charity is led by co-founder Gavin Lombos, a leading figure in music education and arts development with 20 years of experience in the field.

In the workshops, more than 50 students learned how to create real African rhythms by patting, tapping and moving their hands on the drums.

The traditional drums include djembes and dun duns, bringing fun percussive sounds of Africa to the Manor Green classroom.

The workshop was supplied by the Farm Out programme at Norden Farm, which is funded by the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation.

Pictured: Max King, nine, enjoys the drumming sessions at Manor Green School

Jemma Soden, art lead at Manor Green, said: "The students have absolutely loved these workshops.

"We've welcomed many practitioners through the Farm Out program at Norden Farm to come and work with our students - we have had animation, dance and drama workshops.

"The engagement and participation has been wonderful; it was such an inclusive session that enabled everyone to take part."