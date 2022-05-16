Police make arrest after theft from 92-year-old in Maidenhead

A 92-year-old woman has had her belongings returned after being the victim of a theft in Maidenhead town centre on Thursday (May 12).

Thames Valley Police said the victim was ‘delighted’ to have her goods returned after a suspect was arrested the following evening.

“Unfortunately, people are targeted in busy shopping areas so make sure you keep your belongings safe,” said TVP on social media.

For further advice on how to keep your belongings safe, visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/