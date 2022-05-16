Police make arrest after theft from 92-year-old in Maidenhead

11:09AM, Monday 16 May 2022
A 92-year-old woman has had her belongings returned after being the victim of a theft in Maidenhead town centre on Thursday (May 12).
Thames Valley Police said the victim was ‘delighted’ to have her goods returned after a suspect was arrested the following evening.
“Unfortunately, people are targeted in busy shopping areas so make sure you keep your belongings safe,” said TVP on social media.
For further advice on how to keep your belongings safe, visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A murder investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit following an incident in Bourne End.
The new owners of The Golden Ball have said they hope to bring ‘a little bit of everything under one roof’ to the Pinkneys Green pub.
The organisers of Carters Steam Fair have confirmed that this weekend’s funfair will be their last in Pinkneys Green.