    • Car engine found alight in Moorbridge Road

    Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to a car fire at 2am in Moorbridge Road.

    The car was parked in front of a block of flats.

    The front of the car was alight, destroying the whole engine. 

    Fire crews were on the scene for 30 minutes using a hose reel, breathing apparatus and spreaders to get to car's bonnet up.

    Maidenhead

