Car engine found alight in Moorbridge Road

04:11PM, Wednesday 11 May 2022
Firefighters from Maidenhead Fire Station were called to a car fire at 2am in Moorbridge Road.
The car was parked in front of a block of flats.
The front of the car was alight, destroying the whole engine.
Fire crews were on the scene for 30 minutes using a hose reel, breathing apparatus and spreaders to get to car's bonnet up.
