SPONSORED: Special offer for London Organic Beauty range

The air and noise pollution found in cities, mixed with the chemical preservatives found in our everyday skincare products leaves our skin exposed to many toxins.

It's not cheap to do so, but it is possible to develop Vegan skincare products that don’t contain any of those chemicals but only natural ingredients.

The local company, London Organic Beauty have used completely pure and natural ingredients to develop a range of skincare that is completely vegan, cruelty-free and you guessed it, organic! They are based in Berkshire and London and every product is proudly hand-made in Britain.

They offer a range of skincare that are carefully crafted without any of the toxins that can damage our skin and cause long-term health issues

• The hand salve is rich in vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants

• The body salve contains cocoa butter leaving skin soft, smooth and hydrated

• The facial gold elixir contains 24k Gold leaf that provides an irresistible glow

• The lip scrub is enriched with nourishing jojoba oil and peppermint

• The brow, lash and nail serum is packed with vitamins and antioxidants increasing hair strength and softness

• The sweet orange whipped butter revitalises radiance with its balancing botanics

For years the treatments were only available for models or the super-rich but through a collaboration with Amazon you can now get your hands on your own bottles from the Store here.

Try the toxin-free products at the Windsor Vegan Fiesta on Saturday, May 14 and meet the team at the London Organic Beauty stand on Peascod Street (Windsor's pedestrianised high street) SL4 1DG, 10am - 5pm

Mention the code: WINDSOREXPRESS and receive 10% off everything on the day

More treatments will be made available on the website www.londonorganicbeauty.com in the coming months

You can also follow @LondonOrganic: Instagram and @LondonOrganicPR : Twitter