Man, 32, charged in connection with several incidents in Maidenhead

A 32-year-old man has been charged by police with a number of offences which occurred in Maidenhead last month.

Jason Perry, of no fixed abode, was charged with six counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order; four counts of vehicle interference and one count each of attempted theft from a motor vehicle and attempted burglary on Tuesday this week.

The charges relate to incidents in Chiltern Road, Cannock Close, Bray Road, Newbury Drive, Chauntry Road and Cleveland Close between 3am and 11.20pm on Thursday, April 28.

Perry was remanded in custody at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) and is now due to appear at crown court at a date to be confirmed.