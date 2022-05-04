Van driver crashes into River Thames near Maidenhead

09:27AM, Wednesday 04 May 2022
Image from Thames Valley Police
A driver in Maidenhead has escaped serious injury after crashing into the River Thames on Wednesday morning.
Thames Valley Police said the driver of a white Ford Transit van ‘left the road near Maidenhead’ before landing in the river at approximately 3am.
Police added that the Environment Agency and fire service have been consulted with concerns over the environmental impact of the incident.
The driver was reported for careless driving.
#P5240 and #P6110 have spent the last 2 hours dealing with a vehicle that left the road near Maidenhead and landed in the river. The environment agency and fire service have been consulted regarding the environmental impact. Driver reported for carelsss driving. pic.twitter.com/FQ99E3yvJm— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) May 4, 2022
