SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Van driver crashes into River Thames near Maidenhead

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Van driver crashes into River Thames near Maidenhead

    Image from Thames Valley Police

    A driver in Maidenhead has escaped serious injury after crashing into the River Thames on Wednesday morning.

    Thames Valley Police said the driver of a white Ford Transit van ‘left the road near Maidenhead’ before landing in the river at approximately 3am.

    Police added that the Environment Agency and fire service have been consulted with concerns over the environmental impact of the incident.

    The driver was reported for careless driving.

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved