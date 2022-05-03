Trains delayed by animals on the tracks between Slough and Maidenhead

04:27PM, Tuesday 03 May 2022
Travel disruption is expected between Slough and Maidenhead railway stations until 6pm after reports of animals on the tracks.
Services were delayed earlier this afternoon due to the incident.
Great Western Railway said all lines have now reopened but passengers are being warned that trains running between the two stations will face disruption for the next 90 minutes.
ℹ️ #Maidenhead - Lines have reopened following animals on the railway earlier today between Slough and Maidenhead.— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 3, 2022
Trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled.
