Maidenhead Golf Club president awarded national honour

The president of Maidenhead Golf Club has been appointed national captain of the Golf Club Managers Association for the coming year.

Terry Jackson, who is the first manager of MGC to be elected to the role, was appointed at an annual general meeting on Sunday.

Terry has been a member of Maidenhead since 1987, was club captain in 1993, and then was employed as the general manager from 1998 to 2003, before becoming president in 2020.

Terry has vast experience of golf club management, having previously been manager of three clubs across the Thames Valley.

Since his retirement in 2009, Terry has been interim manager at several prestigious clubs; Denham, St George’s Hill and Sunningdale

The role of National Captain will necessitate Terry travelling extensively around the country visiting all 16 regions of the Golf Club Managers Association during the coming 12 months.

In addition, he will captain the English Team in matches against the Irish, Welsh, Scottish and Swedish Teams, and attend several other prestigious events.