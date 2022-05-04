UPDATE: Police launch appeal after fire partially destroys property in Cookham

UPDATE: Thames Valley Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following Thursday's fire in Herons Court, off Winter Hill Road.

A spokesperson for added: "Officers were alerted to the fire by the fire services at just after 10pm last Thursday.

"Nobody was injured in the incident.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and anyone with any information or who believes they witnessed what happened should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220183413."

A ‘significant fire’ at a vacant property in Cookham is under investigation after it was partially destroyed on Thursday evening.

Two appliances from Maidenhead, one from Slough and Windsor and an air appliance from High Wycombe were called to the scene at around 10pm.

The first floor and the roof were ‘completely on fire’ when firefighters arrived, who remained on the scene for more than five hours.

No casualties were reported in the incident, although the roof and a side wall collapsed during the blaze.

A spokesperson for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 10:08pm on Thursday, 28 April, we received reports of a fire at a property on Winter Hill Road in Maidenhead.

"Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations were sent to the scene, alongside a Water Carrier from Bracknell Fire Station and three RBFRS Officers. They were supported by crews from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Upon arrival, crews confirmed a fire affecting the property. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three main jets, two hose reels and one hydrant to extinguish the fire.

"Crews were initially on the scene for around three hours and 52 minutes before returning later to inspect for hotspots."