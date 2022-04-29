'Significant fire' partially destroys property in Cookham

10:21AM, Friday 29 April 2022
Stock image
A ‘significant fire’ at a vacant property in Winter Hill Road is under investigation after it was partially destroyed on Thursday evening.
Two appliances from Maidenhead, one from Slough and Windsor and an air appliance from High Wycombe were called to the scene at around 10pm.
The first floor and the roof were ‘completely on fire’ when firefighters arrived, who remained on the scene for more than five hours.
No casualties were reported in the incident, although the roof and a side wall collapsed during the blaze.
Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
A Maidenhead school has accepted an ‘enormously disappointing’ Ofsted inspection which found it to be ‘Inadequate’.
A murder investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit following an incident in Bourne End.
Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.