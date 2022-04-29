SITE INDEX

    Shay Bottomley

    'Significant fire' partially destroys property in Cookham

    A ‘significant fire’ at a vacant property in Winter Hill Road is under investigation after it was partially destroyed on Thursday evening.

    Two appliances from Maidenhead, one from Slough and Windsor and an air appliance from High Wycombe were called to the scene at around 10pm.

    The first floor and the roof were ‘completely on fire’ when firefighters arrived, who remained on the scene for more than five hours.

    No casualties were reported in the incident, although the roof and a side wall collapsed during the blaze.

    Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment. 

    Maidenhead

