Crime round-up: Thieves drink champagne and steal lawnmower

The following crimes have been reported in Maidenhead in the past week. If you have any information on them, use the online reporting tool at www.thamesvalley.police.uk/report-a-crime or call 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or email www.crimestoppers-uk.org

All information comes via Thames Valley Police's neighbourhood alerts. (Jeffrey.pick@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk)

Maidenhead Central:

Thursday, April 21, 11.35am, Station Approach. Locked up bike stolen from a bike rack. A bright red, Trek SX2 bike. Ref. No: 43220170826

Saturday, April 23, – Monday, April 25, York Road. Car parked in car park was entered by unknown means. Bag containing two coats, a North Face puffa jacket and a Sweaty Betty raincoat stolen from the boot or passenger footwell. Ref. No: 43220177344



Riverside and Belmont:

Wednesday, April 20 – Sunday, April 24, Ray Lea Close. Car stolen from the drive. A red, Alfa Romeo GTV index A *** KWY. Ref. No: 43220175717



Bisham, Cookham, Hurley, The Walthams, Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill:

Friday, April 22, 12.50pm – Monday, April 25, 10am, Winter Hill Road. Burglary. A PCSO out on patrol found a discarded lawnmower. They investigated and found a house on the market nearby with its window open. The agents were contacted. They came locked all the windows.

Two bottles of champagne have been drunk, landline smashed, handrail ripped off the wall and a lawn mower stolen – the one which has been recovered. Ref. No: 43220177020



No crime to report in Pinkneys Green and Furze Platt, Boyn Hill, Cox Green and Woodlands Park, Oldfield, Bray and Holyport.