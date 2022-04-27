Four charged with aggravated burglary in Maidenhead

Four men in Maidenhead have been charged with aggravated burglary in connection with an incident in Laggan Road on Sunday evening (April 24).

Imaan Ali, 20, and Zahin Ali, 19, both of Laggan Road, Maidenhead, and Mohammed Abbas, 41, and Vikas Ali, 19, both of Moor Lane, Maidenhead, were charged on Tuesday, April 26.

The quartet all appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday and have been released on bail.

They will appear again at a court and location which is to be determined.