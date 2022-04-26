Furze Platt War Memorial Hall marks 100 year milestone

01:52PM, Tuesday 26 April 2022
Cllr Catherine del Campo next to the new mural at Furze Platt War Memorial Hall, which is marking its 100th year. Credit: Larry Galliford
A war memorial hall in Furze Platt celebrated 100 years since its foundation at a ceremony held over the weekend.
An open day on Saturday gave visitors the chance to meet groups who regularly use the venue, including Little Fishes Pre-school, the 1st Furze Platt Brownies and Maidenhead Quilters.
The memorial hall in Furze Platt Road was built as the memorial to those who served in and were affected by the First World War and was paid for by public subscription from the community, and by the congregation of nearby St Peter’s Church.
Its foundation stones were laid on April 20, 1922, and this was remembered by a short service on Sunday, led by Reverend Carol Cooper from the church.
Rev Cooper said that the hall should be a 'hall for the community of Furze Platt' and commended the trustees of the building who have ensured this over the years.
And to reflect the changes the venue had seen in this part of Maidenhead over the last ten decades, trustees commissioned a mural designed and painted by the Artspiration Art children's class that meets in the hall.
Photo: Larry Galliford
The design was unveiled at the weekend by ward councillor Catherine del Campo (Lib Dem).
Artspiration teacher Natalie Scott said: "The design had to reflect the history of the area and the hall; it was a fun project that the children accomplished brilliantly."
