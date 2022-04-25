Hundreds attend Maidenhead Golf Course protest

The Maidenhead Great Park campaign has praised more than 250 people who attended a footpath protest over development on Maidenhead Golf Course on Friday.

Campaigners objecting to the 2,000-home development – which was given the green light after the council’s Borough Local Plan was adopted in February – have continued to express concerns over the environmental impacts of the proposals.

Friday’s protest, held on the golf course itself, was the first since it launched a legal challenge against the council’s adoption of the BLP.

Debbie Ludford, of the Great Park group, said the protest on the footpath ‘went really well’.

She added: “We spoke to many people attending our event, and everybody is distressed and utterly dismayed by our council's plans to concrete over this vital space in our community for people and wildlife.

“More than 1,000 mature trees will be cut down to make way for a high-density development of more than 2,000 flats and houses, including high rise blocks of flats."

Ms Ludford claimed it was 'clear from the recent South West Maidenhead online consultation events held by our council that the council officers have little understanding of the importance of the golf course land for wildlife'.

“They have shaded the area brown on their plans and talk about ‘protecting green space’", she added.

“Protecting a tiny fraction of green space and woodland is not protecting green space, it's just not destroying absolutely all of it.”

Debbie added that the group plans to continue opposition to the BLP, and is still raising funds to fight the Plan in court.

A Royal Borough spokesman previously said: “A sustainability appraisal was undertaken in the development of the Borough Local Plan, looking at the social, environmental and economic aspects of proposed development.

“This includes issues around sustainability, climate change and biodiversity, and will also support the future development of a placemaking Supplementary Planning Document for South West Maidenhead, which will be subject to a community engagement process.

“Having a new sound and adopted Local Plan puts the borough in a strong position to meet, in a sustainable way, all our local housing and employment needs, to capture investment and regeneration opportunities, guard against unsupported speculative development and protect our valued natural and built historic heritage.

“While a tiny fraction of greenbelt development is needed in sustainable locations, the Borough Local Plan still protects 82 per cent of the borough as greenbelt and just one per cent has been released for new homes and employment.”

For more information, visit: https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/planning/planning-policy/non-development-plan/placemaking/placemaking-and-south-west-maidenhead