SPONSORED: Returning to the office - after two years of uncertainty, is there a better way forward for Maidenhead businesses?

Returning to the office: After 24 months of uncertainty, is there a better way forward for Maidenhead businesses?

William Ballantyne Co-Founder MyWorkSpot

After a number of false dawns, businesses and employees alike could be forgiven for wondering if a return to a ‘normal’ way of working was ever going to happen.

Now well into 2022, there is an overwhelming sense of getting back to normality, which for many includes a return to the office. It will prove interesting to see the kinds of adjustments companies will need to make in order to support their employees for this transition, and we can expect to see a few variations.

After being forced to work remotely, a large amount of the nation’s workforce became accustomed to the extra time in bed and the thirty-second commute from the bedroom to the improvised home office - much shorter than making your way into London, Slough or Reading.

Pictured: MyWorkSpot co-founder Will Ballantyne

This movement to working from home gave people an increased autonomy and flexibility, allowing for scheduling around personal appointments, while many businesses were also able to expand their access to new pools of talent with little to no locational restrictions.

However, almost two years on from the initial lockdown, some businesses are faced with the decision to continue working from home or to return to the office. With less face-to-face interaction, many have realised the value of office cultures and local communities which have eroded without physical interaction.

It goes without saying that every organisation and every employee is different, some have thrived under lockdown and do not plan on returning to a permanent physical office space at all; while others are desperate to get back into a collective environment, craving the collaborative energy that only physical interaction can provide.

At MyWorkSpot, we have long been Maidenhead’s go-to office and co-working hub for local businesses with teams, start-ups and independent business owners, and the odd corporate employee who lived locally but spent most of their working week in London. Now things have really started to shift, with three emerging trends:

1. Firstly, we’ve seen a real increase in memberships from locally-based employees of large well-known companies, such as Microsoft, Rackspace and LexisNexis because they wanted a professional, productive workspace that they couldn’t necessarily achieve at home. While some companies will start to welcome back employees to their own office space, many have publicly announced the intention to let their people continue to work flexibly at locations of their own choosing.

2. Secondly, we have seen a number of companies whose teams have been working fully remotely and may have handed back the key to their offices already. These teams have missed the value that could be much better achieved by getting together as a group in terms of communication, collaboration and company culture. For MyWorkSpot that has meant offering even more flexible “book by the day” offices to allow teams to get together

3. Finally, COVID has had a knock-down effect, where some companies who have always had their own office space on a traditional 5-year lease are now seeking more flexibility of contract and term, especially when it comes to their satellite office sites. For MyWorkSpot we've been delighted to welcome a number of companies such as U.S Consultancy firm Kepner Tregoe, who have given up their own offices in favour of the flexibility and service that we can provide.

With these trends we’ve seen over the COVID period, it makes sense then, that the popularity of flexible workspaces such as MyWorkSpot has grown significantly as the hybrid office is now seen by many as the future for workplaces.

The ability to seamlessly flit between working from home and coming into the office as it suits, allows for the benefits of both working dynamics. And with more and more businesses committing to a hub and spoke model to accommodate remote employees, workers in suburban/rural areas, like the Thames Valley may no longer have to suffer through the dreaded everyday commute.

