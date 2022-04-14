SITE INDEX

    • Police stop man for driving offences in Braywick Road

    Shay Bottomley

    A man was stopped by police in Braywick Road this morning (Thursday) for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

    Officers from Thames Valley Police stopped a driver at around 7.30am following intelligence from the Metropolitan Police.

    Police seized the vehicle and dealt with the man for driving offences at the scene.

    It follows reports of delays on the A308 earlier this morning, as well as posts on social media regarding a police presence at the Braywick Road petrol station.

    • JoeSoap

      18:07, 14 April 2022

      Traffic delays because they're stopping one car on a dual carriageway. No doubt risk assessment called for leave to be cancelled.

