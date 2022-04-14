Police stop man for driving offences in Braywick Road

01:00PM, Thursday 14 April 2022
A man was stopped by police in Braywick Road this morning (Thursday) for driving without insurance and driving without a licence.
Officers from Thames Valley Police stopped a driver at around 7.30am following intelligence from the Metropolitan Police.
Police seized the vehicle and dealt with the man for driving offences at the scene.
It follows reports of delays on the A308 earlier this morning, as well as posts on social media regarding a police presence at the Braywick Road petrol station.
