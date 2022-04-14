Barclays to temporarily close Maidenhead branch

A high street bank in Maidenhead has announced it is temporarily closing the branch following a burst pipe.

Barclays, based at 92 High Street, confirmed that it was unable to open due to health and safety concerns, adding it plans to reopen to customers on Saturday, April 23.

Colleagues have been advising customers about alternative banking options, Barclays said, including the nearby Post Office, located within the WHSmith store inside the Nicholsons Centre.

The nearest Barclays branches are located in Windsor, Slough and Marlow.

A Barclays spokeswoman said: “We can confirm we have experienced a burst pipe which means the branch cannot currently open due to health and safety reasons.

"Our contractors have been on site assessing the issue and we plan to re-open once the necessary works have been completed on April 23, 2022.

“Our colleagues have been advising customers on alternative banking options which include using the local Post Office for everyday banking transactions.

"We will do everything we can to reopen as soon as possible and we apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”