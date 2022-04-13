Controversial Maidenhead 80-home plan called in by Secretary of State

Controversial plans to build 80 homes on a Maidenhead flood zone have been called in by the Secretary of State, leaving the future of the proposals hanging in the balance.

A public inquiry is now imminent to determine whether the development – on land to the south of Ray Mill Road East – should proceed, after it was approved at the third time of asking in November.

A planning application was first rejected in February 2020, before the same plans were due to be discussed at a meeting in August, only for them to be withdrawn at late notice by developer CALA Homes, which claimed the application would not have been determined in a ‘fair manner’.

And at the meeting which eventually approved the proposals, there was further controversy over Conservative councillor Ross McWilliams (Cox Green) backing the plans despite having links with the developer through private employment. Cllr McWilliams said his decision was made ‘in the best interests of residents’.

Cllr McWilliams later resigned from the planning panel.

Due to the Environment Agency raising concerns over flooding, the application – which was also recommended for refusal by council planning officers – was referred to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove.

And in a Government letter dated April 7, it was revealed the plans are being called in by Mr Gove.

Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) has long been opposed to the development and has previously urged residents to send objections to the Government.

He said: “We are very confident that the [Planning] Inspectorate will not approve the application.”

He added: “I am enormously grateful to all the residents who did lobby the Secretary of State. At least 300 emails were sent.

“This [calling applications in] only happens between 10-15 times a year in the whole of the UK, so these are rare.

“It is real affirmation that people’s voices will be heard if they persevere. I am so pleased for the residents and also proud of them.”

Cllr Baldwin says that as well as going against flooding concerns, the development also contradicts the adopted Borough Local Plan, which proposes that the land be used as a ‘green infrastructure site providing a pocket park’.

He added that his fight to protect the site – also known as Deerswood Meadow – is far from over, as he plans to start a campaign urging the council to rescind its agreement with CALA for the land.

He added he wants to get the space protected for future generations.

The Government letter states the matters the Secretary of State wishes to be informed about include ‘the extent to which the development is consistent with policies for meeting the challenge of flooding’, and ‘the extent to which the development is consistent with the development plan for the area’.

It is not known when the public inquiry will start, but interested parties must submit cases for the hearing within six weeks.

A Royal Borough spokesman said: “We have now received correspondence confirming that the Secretary of State has called in this application.

“The inquiry will be managed by the Planning Inspectorate and details will be made public in due course.”

A spokeswoman for CALA Homes said: “A public inquiry is an established part of the planning process and until a decision is reached, we have no further comment.”

To view the planning application, search for reference 20/03450/FULL on the Royal Borough's planning portal.