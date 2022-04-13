MPs react to Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak lockdown fines

MPs across Berkshire and South Bucks have given their verdict on the announcement that both the Prime Minister and Chancellor have been fined for breaking lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street on June 19, 2020.

At the time, indoor socialising with people from other households was banned and a maximum of six people were allowed to meet outdoors.

Both Conservative politicians have faced calls to resign but Windsor’s Tory MP Adam Afriyie said ‘now is not the time’ to call for the Prime Minister to step down.

Mr Afriyie said: “The horrific invasion of Ukraine has really put things into perspective and our Prime Minister has strongly led the international efforts to support Ukrainians.

“This is not the time to call for resignations as the biggest winner from that would be President Putin.”

Beaconsfield’s Conservative MP Joy Morrissey, whose constituency covers Burnham and Marlow, also tweeted a message of support.

She said: “The PM has taken full responsibility and apologised for what happened in No 10, as colleagues took nine minutes out of a busy day to wish him a happy birthday.

“I am looking forward to helping Boris Johnson deliver on the priorities of the British people.”

The Advertiser contacted the office of Maidenhead MP Theresa May for comment.

Slough’s Labour MP Tan Dhesi said the positions of Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak had become ‘completely untenable’.

Mr Dhesi said: “This Conservative Government has continually lied to the public and now it's been proven they broke the law.

“The positions of some of the most senior Government figures is completely untenable, how they can believe they can legislate from a position of authority when they themselves are unwilling to follow those same laws is utterly astounding.

“At a time when families were mourning, separated and making huge sacrifices, Downing Street and Whitehall were partying. They are completely out of touch and unfit to lead - the Chancellor and Prime Minister must resign.”

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have apologised for breaking lockdown rules but rejected calls to resign.