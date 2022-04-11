Man sentenced to three years in prison for spate of burglaries in Maidenhead, Taplow and beyond

A man who stole ‘items of high sentimental value’ from 11 homes in Berkshire - including Maidenhead, Taplow, and Wargrave - has been sentenced to nearly three and a half years in prison.

Sam Edwards, aged 28, of no fixed abode, was also responsible for burglaries across Surrey in Esher, West Horsley, Ripley and Bookham.

In total, he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary between September 2021 and March 2022.

High value items of jewellery were taken from the properties.

Edwards was sentenced to three years and five months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Thursday (April 7).

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Steven Baggaley, based at Maidenhead police station, said:

“Edwards has broken into 11 properties and attempted to break into a further one.

“He stole not only items of high monetary value but also high sentimental value which cannot be replaced.

“A home is somewhere that you should feel safe and Edwards has breached this, making his victim’s feel vulnerable and unsafe.

“The defendant has now three years and five months to reflect on his actions.

“This was a joint investigation between TVP and Surrey and officers will work relentlessly to pursue suspects, and bring offenders to justice for these type of offences and are committed to keep our communities safe.”