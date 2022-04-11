SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man sentenced to three years in prison for spate of burglaries in Maidenhead, Taplow and beyond

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk
    Man sentenced to three years in prison for spate of burglaries in Maidenhead, Taplow and beyond

    A man who stole ‘items of high sentimental value’ from 11 homes in Berkshire - including Maidenhead, Taplow, and Wargrave - has been sentenced to nearly three and a half years in prison.

    Sam Edwards, aged 28, of no fixed abode, was also responsible for burglaries across Surrey in Esher, West Horsley, Ripley and Bookham.

    In total, he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary between September 2021 and March 2022.

    High value items of jewellery were taken from the properties.

    Edwards was sentenced to three years and five months’ imprisonment following a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Thursday (April 7).

    Investigating officer, Detective Constable Steven Baggaley, based at Maidenhead police station, said:

    “Edwards has broken into 11 properties and attempted to break into a further one.

    “He stole not only items of high monetary value but also high sentimental value which cannot be replaced.

    “A home is somewhere that you should feel safe and Edwards has breached this, making his victim’s feel vulnerable and unsafe.

    “The defendant has now three years and five months to reflect on his actions.

    “This was a joint investigation between TVP and Surrey and officers will work relentlessly to pursue suspects, and bring offenders to justice for these type of offences and are committed to keep our communities safe.”

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Archive photo

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.

     

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved