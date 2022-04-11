SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Council apologises after bin collections missed

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Petition calls on council to bring back weekly bin collections after COVID-19 crisis

    Windsor and Maidenhead’s council has apologised after a number of residents saw their bins left uncollected on Monday.

    The Royal Borough cited ‘temporary staffing issues’ for the missed recycling and garden waste collections in the two towns, which also affected Littlewick Green and Hurley.

    Residents whose collections have been missed been urged to keep their bins out for the time being, with the council adding they will be collected ‘as soon as possible this week’.

    In a tweet, the council said: “We apologise for the inconvenience and will collect these bins as soon as possible this week.

    “Please continue to present your garden waste bins at the edge of your properties and they will be emptied.”

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Archive photo

    Person hit by train in Maidenhead

    Rail services will be cancelled or delayed up until the end of the day after a person was hit by a train in Maidenhead.

     

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved