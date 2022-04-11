Council apologises after bin collections missed

05:38PM, Monday 11 April 2022
Windsor and Maidenhead’s council has apologised after a number of residents saw their bins left uncollected on Monday.
The Royal Borough cited ‘temporary staffing issues’ for the missed recycling and garden waste collections in the two towns, which also affected Littlewick Green and Hurley.
Residents whose collections have been missed been urged to keep their bins out for the time being, with the council adding they will be collected ‘as soon as possible this week’.
In a tweet, the council said: “We apologise for the inconvenience and will collect these bins as soon as possible this week.
“Please continue to present your garden waste bins at the edge of your properties and they will be emptied.”
Update: This has affected garden waste collections in the following streets - Bath Road and Millers Lane in Littlewick Green, High Street, Hurley, Hodgedale Lane, Warren Row, Star Lane, Knowl Hill, Islet Park and Murrin Road in Maidenhead and Peel Close, Windsor. https://t.co/ngxVzYQLSq— RBWM (@RBWM) April 11, 2022
