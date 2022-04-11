SPONSORED: Quest Family Fest returns this school holiday

Norden Farm Centre for the Arts presents the return of Quest Family Fest this spring holiday. The festival is packed full of shows, activities, workshops, films and more.

Families and children can get involved from Tuesday 12 April – Friday 22 April. Quest is the chance to leave the gadgets at home and try something new, see something new or meet someone new!

Kick off the two weeks of adventure by joining a star of CBeebies at Family Concertini with YolanDa Brown on Tuesday 12 April. The saxophonist of YolanDa’s Band Jam is a multi MOBO award winning musician. This is an interactive concert for families where children are encouraged to get up and dance or just quietly take in quality live music.

The classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk is brought to life by Lyngo Theatre on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 April. Expect enormous shoes, tiny houses, showers of silver and a huge leafy explosion! The 11.30am performance on Thursday 14 April is Relaxed – ideal for families with babies or toddlers and children with SEND. Everyone is welcome to join this friendly format.

Explore Day on Friday 15 April is a day crammed full of activities for children and their families. The one hour workshops are all £4.50 per person or buy an Explore Pass (4 workshops) for £16.

Have a go at something different – from Cartoon Creations to Digital Animation; Steel Pan Band to Folk Dance Remixed; Circus Skills to Magic. There’s also the chance to get pre schoolers dancing in Little Wrigglers; have Fun with Flowers; or try the Ukulele.

Everyone’s favourite bubble-ologist The Amazing Bubble Man makes a welcome return to the main stage on Tuesday 19 and Wednesday 20 April. He brings bubble magic including square bubbles, fog filled bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles and even people inside bubbles!

Experience the magic of South India in Kathakali on Tuesday 19 April. Kathakali is the classical dance drama of Kerala, south India and combines storytelling, dance, drama, ritual, vibrant costumes.

Everyone knows the story of Cinderella, but do you know the real story behind the Not So Ugly Sisters? They bring the whole hair raising truth in this musical retelling on Thursday 21 April.

Family favourite Groove Baby bring an exciting, jazz and funk fuelled show on Friday 22 April. Groove Into the Woods is an animated and live-action magical, musical adventure. It follows three friends into a fairytale forest and is a high energy interactive theatre meets top quality gig.

Sing 2 (U) sees the return of Buster Moon and his troupe on Tuesday 12, Thursday 14 and Wednesday 20 April. Buster and his all star cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet. They just have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them…

If that isn’t enough there is the chance for 8 – 14 years olds to immerse themselves in art with our 3 day holiday club Art Daze, running from Tuesday 12 – Thursday 14 April.

So navigate your way through two weeks of creative adventure as you take on the Quest this Easter. With free onsite parking, a colourful outdoor seating area and a family friendly Café Bar – Norden Farm is the perfect place for a school holiday treat!

Browse the full Quest Family Fest line up on the Norden Farm website here: https://norden.farm/events/future/quest

Quest Family Fest is kindly supported by funding from The Louis Baylis Charitable Trust, The Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation, The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation, RBWM, The Prince Philip Trust Fund and The Hedley Foundation.