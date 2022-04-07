Support group set up for Maidenhead residents welcoming refugees

A Maidenhead rabbi has set up a support group for people in the town who are set to welcome Ukrainian refugees imminently.

Jonathan Romain has been establishing a ‘Ukrainetransport’ system to help those fleeing the eastern European country amid the Russian invasion.

This is similar to the Kindertransport, which was used to rescue children from Nazi Germany on the eve of the Second World War.

Rabbi Romain – whose own mother was on board the Kindertransport – has seen thousands support his initiative, and has now set up a group which is hoped to assist UK hosts and their new guests.

The Government has rolled out a sponsorship initiative which enables citizens in this country to sponsor a refugee, called Homes for Ukraine.

Sponsors will be asked to provide homes or a spare room rent-free for as long as they are able, with a minimum stay of six months. In return, they will receive £350 per month.

The Royal Borough confirmed on Wednesday that there are 78 confirmed sponsors so far who between them will host 173 guests.

Rabbi Romain says that people who have signed up for the ‘enormous task’ of hosting Ukrainian refugees are expecting to welcome them shortly as the Government moves to stage two of its plan to assist those fleeing to the UK.

ReSUMe – Refugees Support for Ukrainians in Maidenhead – offers support to host families and the guests by helping them to resume normal life.

It will link them up for common activities and offer specialist services, such as legal advice, English lessons and respite care.

Rabbi Romain said: “These have been kindly offered by residents of Maidenhead who cannot host someone themselves but are very willing to contribute in other ways.

“I am asking all those who are hosts to get in touch with me if they have any special requests and I'll try to help where possible.

“I am inviting other local residents to contact me if they have similar or other services they can offer.”

The rabbi said he is in the process of establishing a WhatsApp group and website to link all hosts together and will also be inviting hosts and their guests to a get-together at Maidenhead Synagogue in Ray Park Road.

“It is all very well the family arriving in Maidenhead being greeted by hugs, but then what do you do?” Rabbi Romain said.

“It is one thing having them but it is another thing looking after them.

“[The hosting process] is lovely and full of compassion but also a lot of chaos and I want to try and make it a much smoother path so we can make a lot of refugees as happy as possible.

“But also ease the burden on the hosts, who are really taking on an enormous task.”

Anyone interesting in supporting ReSUMe should email Jonathan on rabbi@maidshul.org

The council has also launched a Ukraine support page to help those participating in Homes for Ukraine.

Visit rbwm.gov.uk/ukraine-support or call 0203 514 8117

Councillor Andrew Johnson, Royal Borough leader, said: “The sterling way the community has responded so swiftly and compassionately to the humanitarian situation is a great source of pride.

“Thank you to everyone supporting the critical relief efforts locally and especially those welcoming Ukrainians under the national Homes for Ukraine scheme.”

Cllr Johnson added that information has been provided to schools and health services on the processes for registering new arrivals, while the council is also developing a welcome pack which will be translated into Ukrainian.