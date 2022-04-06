Rail disruption after person hit by train between London and Reading

SITE INDEX

    Train services are being cancelled or delayed this evening (Wednesday) after a person was hit by a train between London Paddington and Reading.

    Great Western Railway (GWR) said that trains between these stations will be delayed or cancelled until the end of the day following the incident, with Maidenhead not served. 

    "Relief lines have now opened, meaning some services are able to begin running, but delays and short-notice cancellations are still likely," it added.

    People are urged to check before their journey at www.journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway

    • rogersmith02

      19:21, 06 April 2022

      Why is the Marlow branch line also affected?

