Police confirm person dead after being hit by train in Maidenhead

British Transport Police has confirmed that one person has died after being hit by a train in Maidenhead yesterday (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the line near the town's train station at 6.45pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, however a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BTP spokesman added: "Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

"This incident is not being treated as suspicious."

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) confirmed that it also attended the incident and dispatched an ambulance, air ambulance car and two paramedic team leaders to the scene.

Train services were cancelled or delayed yesterday evening in the aftermath of the emergency response.